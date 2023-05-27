Premier League champion Manchester City close out their Premier League season when they hit the road to face Brentford on Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. City already have clinched their third straight EPL title and fifth in the last six seasons. The club is coming off a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Meanwhile Brentford sit in ninth place in the EPL table with 56 points but could move up to seventh on Sunday and earn a spot in next season's Europa League. The club is coming off a 3-1 victory over Spurs.

Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Man City vs. Brentford odds, with Brentford the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Brentford vs. Manchester City picks, you must see what soccer bettor Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Man City vs. Brentford spread: Man City -0.5 (-135), Brentford +0.5 (+105)

Man City vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Brentford money line: Man City -130, Brentford +330, Draw +285

MCI: Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals across all competitions this season.

BRE: Bryan Mbeumo leads club in assists (eight).

Why you should back Manchester City

City have arguably the best goal scorer in the world in Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old striker from Norway has been involved in 44 goals this season (36 goals and eight assists). He needs only one goal or assist to break Thierry Henry's goal-involvement record of 44 in a 38-match Premier League season.

In addition, City have excelled on the road this season. In 18 away matches, the club has 11 wins, four draws and three losses. City's 37 points on the road rank second to only Arsenal's 39. The club's +19 goal differential on the road is the best in the league.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees already have beaten Man City this season. In November in the final match before the World Cup break, Brentford knocked off the Citizens, 2-1, in Manchester. The Bees are looking to become just the third team to earn a Premier League double over Man City in a season in which the Citizens won the title.

In addition, Brentford face a City side that might be lacking motivation. With the Premier League title already locked up, Sunday's match means nothing to City. Guardiola could rest his key players knowing they must still play in the FA Cup and Champions League finals in the next three weeks. Meanwhile, Brentford are still fighting for a spot in the Europa League.

