Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Manchester City will look to get a leg up on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first matchup against each other this season. Man City will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at home. Man City won both of their matches against Brighton last season (2-0 and 4-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

This past Sunday, Man City left their first match against Bournemouth this season with a spring in their step. Man City was able to grind out a solid victory over Bournemouth, winning 3-1. That result was just more of the same for Man City, who also won the last time these teams played (March 2).

Meanwhile, Brighton didn't get the result it wanted in their first fixture with Southampton. Brighton came up short against Southampton, falling 0-2. If Brighton was hoping to take revenge for the 0-1 loss against Southampton the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 2-0-1 (seven points) while Brighton & Hove Albion's defeat dropped them down to 1-1-1 (four points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Brighton bounce back and reverse their fortune.