Two teams in celebration mode will meet on Wednesday as the tour of champions rolls through Brighton to face the Seagulls. Manchester City have won the league while Brighton have at least qualified for European soccer though could end up in Europa League or Europa Conference League depending on results. One point is all that they need to ensure Europa League soccer but no matter what, Roberto de Zerbi's tenure has been a successful one in charge of the squad

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, May 24 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 24 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : The AMEX Community Stadium -- Falmer, East Sussex

: The AMEX Community Stadium -- Falmer, East Sussex TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brighton +275; Draw +290; Manchester City -116 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brighton: Needing one point to qualify for Europa League, it's a tough decision on if the team should try to get it out of the way now, or rotate and wait until the final day against Aston Villa. Both are tough matches but a decision will need to be made. Under De Zerbi, the team has been one to attack anyone in their path so the expectation is that they'll go right at Manchester City.

Manchester City: While rotation is the name of the game, Pep Guardiola can't rest everyone until the FA Cup and Champions League finals. After letting everyone get involved in the title celebration game against Chelsea, he could integrate more starters into this match especially since Brighton need a point. There's no need to make players like Erling Haaland play a full 90 minutes but competitive games are few and far between at this stage of the season.

Prediction

In what will be an open match, the points will be shared between two excellent teams on their quests for Europe Pick: Brighton 2, Manchester City 2