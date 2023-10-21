Manchester City seek their first victory in three league matches when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2023-24 English Premier League showdown on Saturday. Manchester City (6-0-2) opened the season with six consecutive wins but have scored just one goal while suffering back-to-back losses against Wolves and Arsenal. Brighton (5-1-2) also were strong out of the gate, winning five of their first six contests, but lost to Aston Villa and played to a draw against Liverpool in their last two outings.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Citizens are -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Brighton odds, while the Seagulls are +750 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +430 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Manchester City is -1.5 (-110) in handicap betting. Before locking in any Brighton vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 68-37-5 for a profit of almost $3,600 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 202-187-10 (+25.99) on men's soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Man City vs. Brighton from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brighton vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Brighton money line: Citizens -310, Seagulls +750, Draw +430

Manchester City vs. Brighton over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Brighton spread: Citizens -1.5 (-110)

MC: The Citizens have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions

BHA: The Seagulls are winless in their last four contests across all competitions



Manchester City vs. Brighton picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have made life miserable for opponents at Etihad Stadium of late, winning a club-record 20 consecutive matches at home across all competitions. Man City have been dominant in those contests, scoring 65 goals while allowing a mere 10. They are 11-2-0 in their last 13 home meetings with Brighton during league play and have won nine in a row, outscoring the Seagulls 24-3 in those contests.

Once again, striker Erling Haaland leads the Premier League with eight goals this season. The 23-year-old Norwegian set a league record with 36 tallies in 2022-23, with two coming in Man City's 3-1 home triumph over Brighton. Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez has recorded three goals and three assists for the Citizens while Spanish midfielder Rodri has netted a pair of tallies, matching his total in 36 matches last campaign. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls have been the EPL's most productive team offensively, scoring a league-high 21 goals. They have converted at least twice in five of their seven matches and have yet to be kept off the scoreboard this season. Ten different players have scored for Brighton, with six converting multiple times.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson leads the club with four goals after recording six in 19 matches last season. The Irishman hopes to end a four-game drought that has followed a hat trick against Newcastle on Sept. 2. Kaoru Mitoma has registered three goals and three assists for the Seagulls while fellow winger Solly March has notched three and one, respectively. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester City vs. Brighton picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 26 units since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.