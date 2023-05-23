Premier League champion Manchester City play their penultimate league match of the season when they hit the road to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday at Amex Stadium. Manchester City have already clinched their third straight EPL title and fifth in the last six seasons. The Cityzens are coming off a 1-0 victory against Chelsea on Sunday. Meanwhile, Brighton sit in sixth place in the EPL table with 61 points, just three ahead of seventh place Aston Villa.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -126 favorites (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Brighton odds, with Brighton the +295 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Brighton vs. Manchester City picks, you must see what soccer bettor Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester City vs. Brighton from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brighton vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Brighton spread: Man City -0.5 (-125), Brighton +0.5 (+105)

Man City vs. Brighton over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Brighton money line: Man City -126, Brighton +295, Draw +300

MCI: Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals across all competitions this season.

has scored 52 goals across all competitions this season. BHA: Moisés Caicedo ranks second in the league in tackles (99).

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have dominated the series against Brighton. The Cityzens have won 10 of 11 all-time league meetings between the clubs. That includes a 3-1 victory against Brighton earlier this season. Over the last three matches, Manchester City have outscored Brighton 10-2.

In addition, City have excelled on the road this season. In 17 away matches, the club has 11 wins, three draws and three losses. Manchester City's 36 points on the road rank second to Arsenal's 39, but City still have two games in hand. The club's +19 goal differential away from home is the best in the league.

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton face a Manchester City side that might be lacking motivation. With the Premier League title already locked up, Wednesday's match means nothing to City. Neither does Man City's match at Brentford on Sunday. City manager Pep Guardiola could rest his key players knowing they must still play in the FA Cup and Champions League finals in the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, Brighton still have much to play for. The club needs to finish in the top six in the table to secure a spot in next season's Europa League. Brighton enter Wednesday sixth in the EPL table, just three points ahead of Aston Villa. Brighton and Aston Villa close out the season on May 28 at Villa Park.

How to make Manchester City vs. Brighton picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the total and has identified two picks for Brighton vs. Man City, both of which pay plus-money.

