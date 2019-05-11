Manchester City vs. Brighton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City is just one win away from winning the Premier League title. It all comes down to Sunday at Brighton, where Pep Guardiola's team looks to be crowned champion. A point ahead of Liverpool entering the final matchday, destiny is in the hands of City, who looks for its 15th straight win in the competition.

Here are the scenarios for City to win the league:

A win vs. Brighton A draw vs. Brighton as long as Liverpool doesn't beat Wolves A loss vs Brighton and a Liverpool draw, as long as City maintains goal differential advantage*



*City currently has a plus-four goal differential as compared to Liverpool

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Brighton

Date : Sunday, May 12



: Sunday, May 12 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : American Express Community Stadium



: American Express Community Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -782 / Brighton +1797 / Draw +908

Storylines

Manchester City: Just win. They know how to do it as good as anybody, so just one more victory will do it. With Brighton having already secured a spot in the league next season, one would expect this to be more of a celebratory match for the hosts than an intense one where they had to get a result. City just needs to be more clinical in the final third and the title is theirs.

Brighton: Not playing for anything other than pride, but they can play the role of spoiler here and help Liverpool potentially win the title. Beating a team like City, even holding them to a draw would be quite the momentum-builder entering the summer. Expect them to not take this lightly, but the fact that they don't have to get a result could bode well for City.

Manchester City vs. Brighton prediction

The title goes to City for the second straight year with an attacking performance to remember.

Pick: Manchester City (-782)