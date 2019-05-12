Manchester City vs. Brighton score, live updates: Guardiola's crew a win away from Premier League glory

Manchester City's Premier League dominance could be cemented on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's team goes to Brighton looking to win the league. A victory will be enough to clinch the league, but City can also win if Liverpool fails to defeat Wolves on Matchday 38. City has won 14 league games in a row and looks like the heavy favorite to win the league, but if the recent Champions League action taught us anything, it's that the unpredictable can always happen.

City still has the FA Cup final coming up against Watford, but after winning the League Cup, City can have its second trophy of the season before the weekend ends.

You can see the match at 10 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).

A win for Manchester City would give the team back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time ever along with its fourth Premier League title and sixth English title overall. No team has went back-to-back in the Premier League since Manchester United won three straight titles from 2006-07 through 2008-09. Chelsea is the only other team to win consecutive Premier League titles.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.