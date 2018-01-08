Manchester City vs. Bristol City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup semifinal on TV, stream online
City is the heavy favorite to advance to the final
Manchester City faces Bristol City on Tuesday in the semifinal first leg of the League Cup. City, the favorite to win the cup with Chelsea and Arsenal in the other semifinal, takes on a team that has pulled off four upsets of Premier League teams in the competition. Bristol City beat Manchester United in the quarterfinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV in the U.S.: None
Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City puts one foot into the final with a convincing first leg victory. City 4, Bristol 0.
