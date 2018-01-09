Manchester City vs. Bristol City: Live stream info, TV, start time, prediction

Manchester City faces Bristol City on Tuesday in the semifinal first leg of the League Cup. City, the favorite to win the cup with Chelsea and Arsenal in the other semifinal, takes on a team that has pulled off four upsets of Premier League teams in the competition.

Bristol City beat Manchester United in the quarterfinals. Pep Guardiola's team isn't expected to hold much back, looking to put the tie away in the first leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV in the U.S.: None

Stream: Watch ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City puts one foot into the final with a convincing first leg victory. City 4, Bristol 0.