Manchester City vs. Burnley: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Manchester City

Current Records: Burnley 11-12-6; Manchester City 18-7-3

What to Know

Burnley will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Burnley is out to continue a three-game streak of away wins.

On Saturday, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur tied 1-1, good for one point each.

After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man City is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Burnley

Manchester City vs. Burnley When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City won six meetings and tied one meeting in their last seven contests with Burnley.