Manchester City vs. Burnley: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Manchester City vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley @ Manchester City
Current Records: Burnley 11-12-6; Manchester City 18-7-3
What to Know
Burnley will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Burnley is out to continue a three-game streak of away wins.
On Saturday, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur tied 1-1, good for one point each.
After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man City is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City won six meetings and tied one meeting in their last seven contests with Burnley.
- Dec 03, 2019 - Manchester City 4 vs. Burnley 1
- Apr 28, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Oct 20, 2018 - Manchester City 5 vs. Burnley 0
- Feb 03, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 21, 2017 - Manchester City 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 02, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Nov 26, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
