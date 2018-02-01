Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Citizens are the heavy favorites as usual
First-place Manchester City goes to seventh-place Burnley in Premier League action on Saturday. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Burnley is formidable, but City is England's best and has too much quality in the final third to slip up here. Manchester City 3, Burnley 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
Messi and company drew Valencia earlier in the season
-
Spurs score 11 secs in vs. United
It all went Tottenham's way in the opening minute
-
Arsenal's Giroud joins Chelsea
The Frenchman isn't much of an upgrade over Michy Batshuayi
-
Report: Aubameyang to sign for Arsenal
The star striker is giving the Premier League a try and here's how he fits at Arsenal
-
Man. United vs. Spurs preview
The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley
-
Man. City vs. West Brom preview
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday