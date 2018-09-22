Manchester City vs. Cardiff City live stream info, news: How to watch Premier League 2018, stream online

City hits the road against one of the promoted clubs

Manchester City hopes to inch closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool when the team visits Cardiff City on Saturday in Premier League action. It's the sixth matchday of the league with City as one of the three undefeated teams left. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Despite midweek Champions League play, City has the talent with its starters or backups to go into Wales and get three points. City's style of speed and dominating possession will give Cardiff problems, and Pep Guardiola's team rolls. City 3, Cardiff 0 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories