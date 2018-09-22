Manchester City vs. Cardiff City live stream info, news: How to watch Premier League 2018, stream online

Manchester City hopes to inch closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool when the team visits Cardiff City on Saturday in Premier League action. It's the sixth matchday of the league with City as one of the three undefeated teams left.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Despite midweek Champions League play, City has the talent with its starters or backups to go into Wales and get three points. City's style of speed and dominating possession will give Cardiff problems, and Pep Guardiola's team rolls. City 3, Cardiff 0