Manchester City vs. Cardiff City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
The Citizens head to Wales for a fourth-round match
Manchester City heads west to Wales to take on Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City fields a weaker squad but get the job done as Kevin de Bruyne bags two goals. Manchester City 3, Cardiff 0.
