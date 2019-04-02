Manchester City vs. Cardiff City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City looks to move back into first place in the Premier League on Tuesday when it welcomes Cardiff City to the Etihad in midweek league play. Pep Guardiola's team is in second after 31 matches played, boasting a record of 25-2-4 and 77 points, having won seven straight league matches. Meanwhile, Cardiff is starring relegation right in the face. The Welsh club is in 18th place with a record of 8-4-19 and 28 points, five from safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Cardiff City

Date : Wednesday, April 3



: Wednesday, April 3 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Manchester City -1400 / Cardiff City +2800 / Draw +1100

Storylines

Manchester CIty: City can put itself in a fantastic spot with a win here, as it would move the team to 80 points and one above Liverpool. That would see the teams even on games played with 32. Dropping points here likely moves Liverpool to being the favorite, considering the game City still has to make up from earlier in the season is against rival Manchester United. The expectation here is for red-hot City to dominate.

Cardiff City: The club still has life despite sitting five points back. Getting a point here would be crucial, but nothing is more important than next Saturday's massive showdown with Burnley. A loss there would probably be enough to cement their relegation, so here's a chance to steal something from City and create momentum.

Manchester City vs. Cardiff City prediction

Without Sergio Aguero due to injury, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva pick up the slack, both scoring in the first half as City sees off Cardiff with next to no trouble.

Pick: Manchester City (-1400)