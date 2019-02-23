Manchester City vs. Chelsea: EFL Cup final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first trophy for English clubs is on the line on Sunday as the EFL Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium. It's Manchester City vs. Chelsea in the final, with Pep Guardiola's team looking to win the title back-to-back and for the fourth time since 2014. City destroyed Burton 10-0 on aggregate to advance to the final, while Chelsea beat Tottenham on penalty kicks to make the League Cup final for the first time since 2015.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

EFL Cup final: Man. City vs. Chelsea

Date : Sunday, Feb. 24



: Sunday, Feb. 24 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium



: Wembley Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Man. City -185 / Chelsea +450 / Draw +350

Storylines

Man. City: This team has to be ultra confident that it will win, but it must remain composed and not assume it will just be a cakewalk. After beating Chelsea 6-0 in Premier League action on Feb. 10, all signs points to another victory. Chelsea has lost three of its last five games, while City has won four in a row with 15 goals scored and two conceded.

Chelsea: Rumors are swirling as to what's going to happen with coach Maurizio Sarri. Is this a cup he has to win to save his job? It's a confusing time at Stamford Bridge with the club really lacking conviction and falling into a poor run of form. A victory here would certainly buy him some time, but a blowout loss will likely have him cleaning out his desk on Monday.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea prediction

City scores twice in either half, pours the pressure on the Blues and wins the title with a score of 4-1.

Pick: Man. City (-185)