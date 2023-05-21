The Premier League champions return to action on Sunday

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Manchester City

Current Records: Chelsea 11-10-14, Manchester City 27-4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Manchester City will be playing the full 90 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing in front of their home fans against Chelsea at 11:00 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are coming into the matchup hot, having won their last 11 games.

On Sunday, Manchester City never let their opponents score. Everything went their way against Everton as they made off with a 3-0 win. The result was nothing new for Manchester City, who have now won 12 matches by three goals or more so far this season.

Meanwhile, neither Chelsea nor Nottingham Forest could gain the upper hand on Saturday so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The only reason Chelsea dodged a loss was the performance of Raheem Sterling, who scored both goals for the team.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Everton have struggled to put up big numbers this season, having only averaged 0.9 goals per game. It's a different story for Manchester City, though, as they've been averaging 2.6 per game. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -401 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

