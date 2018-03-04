Manchester City vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a huge clash on Sunday that's much more important to Chelsea

First-place Manchester City gets a visit from fifth-place Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League, with the visitors in need of a win to stay within striking distance of Champions League qualification. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City rests a few key players but puts together a strong second half to secure a draw. City 2, Chelsea 2. 

