Manchester City will try to pile more woes on fellow English Premier League stalwart Chelsea when the teams meet Sunday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The teams met in league play on Thursday, and City took a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. Now they face off at City's Etihad Stadium as the Citizens look to win a fifth straight meeting. City won their fourth EPL title in five years last season and sit second in the table this year, while Chelsea were third in 2021-22 but are 10th in the table after Thursday's loss. The Blues have won the FA Cup eight times and lost to Liverpool on penalties in last year's final to finish as runners-up a third straight year. Man City have won it six times, beating Watford 6-0 in the 2018-19 final for their most recent title.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists City as -285 favorites (risk $285 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds. The Blues are +700 underdogs, a draw is priced at +375 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Chelsea spread: City -1.5 (-105)

Man City vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Chelsea money line: Man City -285, Chelsea +700, Draw +375

Man City: Julian Alvarez has seven goals despite starting eight of his 21 games.

has seven goals despite starting eight of his 21 games. Chelsea: They have allowed more than one goal twice in their past 20 matches.

Why You Should Back Man City

The Citizens are 7-1-1 with a plus-20 goal differential at home in league play, while the Blues have lost four of nine road matches and are minus-4. City haven't allowed a goal in their past four meetings with the Blues and are 5-0-1 against them at home in their past six overall. Chelsea were already reeling from injuries before stars Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount were injured Thursday, and they aren't expected to play. USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who had taken on a starting role as transfer suitors started lining up, also pulled up lame in the loss.

City have no such problem, and their depth should be a major benefit Sunday. They can put players like Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez out in place of stars Erling Haaland and Phil Foden and not miss a beat. Grealish fed Mahrez for the only goal Thursday, shortly after both came off the bench. Mahrez has six goals in all competitions, and Alvarez has seven. Both scored in a 2-0 victory that eliminated Chelsea from the EFL Cup in November.

Why You Should Back Chelsea

The Blues have advanced from 24 straight FA Cup third-round matches, tied with Manchester United for the longest such run. They have made the final five times in the past six years and have beaten City in the past two FA Cup meetings. Chelsea should be the more motivated team, as this is their only hope at any glory this season. City will be looking to keep key players healthy for a legitimate run at a third straight league title. The Blues had their chances in Thursday's match and caused a lot of problems for City through the middle but couldn't finish.

Kai Havertz, who has five goals in all competitions, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has three, are likely to spearhead the attack. They have the speed to cause problems, and with City still missing defenders Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, the back line is vulnerable. The Blues have veterans on defense, including Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is third in the Premier League with an 81.1 save percentage. Chelsea average almost 60% possession in their league matches, so they won't allow City to dominate the ball.

