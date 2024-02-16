Manchester City seek their 12th consecutive victory across all competitions when they host Chelsea in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Manchester City (16-4-3) have won six straight Premier League contests after defeating Everton 2-0 on Feb. 10 and trail league-leading Liverpool by just two points. Chelsea (10-4-10) avoided a three-game losing streak during EPL play by posting a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on Monday. The Citizens and Blues battled to a 4-4 draw in their first meeting of the season at Chelsea in November.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Citizens are -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds, while the Blues are +750 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +425 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Man City vs. Chelsea from every angle and just revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Citizens -300, Blues +750, Draw +425

Manchester City vs. Chelsea over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Citizens -1.5 (-115)

MC: The Citizens have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight Premier League matches

CHE: Monday's win marked just the second time in 10 EPL games they converted more than twice

Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have gone 7-1-0 in Premier League play since dropping a 1-0 decision to Aston Villa on Dec. 6. The club is led offensively by Erling Haaland, who is first in the EPL with 16 goals after ending his four-game drought during league play with a brace in Man City's victory against Everton. It was the fifth multi-goal performance of the season by the 23-year-old Norwegian striker and first since he converted twice in the first meeting with the Blues.

Midfielder Phil Foden pulled even with Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez for second on the Citizens with eight goals after registering a hat trick in the team's 3-1 triumph over Brentford on Feb. 5. The 23-year-old Foden, who recorded a goal and an assist in Man City's 3-1 victory against Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday, is tied for sixth in the EPL with a career-high seven assists. Alvarez has netted half of his tallies over his last six matches and shares 10th place in the league with six assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have some firepower of their own as midfielder Cole Palmer is tied for seventh in the Premier League with 10 goals. The 21-year-old, who saw limited action for Man City in their season opener against Burnley before signing a seven-year contract with Chelsea on Sept. 1, notched a pair of assists in the team's triumph over Crystal Palace. That effort gave him six assists on the season and a share of 10th place in the EPL.

Striker Nicolas Jackson ranks second on the Blues with seven goals despite going without one in his last five league matches, while winger Raheem Sterling has netted five tallies. Palmer, Jackson and Sterling all converted in the first meeting with the Citizens, as did Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who is unlikely to play in the rematch after suffering a groin injury versus Crystal Palace. After failing to score in his first 22 games of the season, midfielder Conor Gallagher recorded a brace in Monday's win against the Eagles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's English Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets and is offering a full breakdown of this Premier League match. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Chelsea, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Chelsea vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who had a profit of almost $2,600 in 2023, and find out.