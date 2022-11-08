The biggest game of the 2022-23 English League Cup takes place Wednesday when Manchester City host Chelsea in a third-round match at Etihad Stadium. The Blues lost in the final last year to Liverpool, an epic 11-10 penalty shootout after the teams played to a scoreless draw. But Chelsea have struggled lately under manager Graham Potter and have lost consecutive league matches, including a 1-0 setback to league-leading Arsenal on Sunday. City, the reigning league champions, are rolling again and sit two points behind the Gunners in the EPL table. Both teams have advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League after winning their groups, and they have combined to win 13 EFL Cups.

Man City vs. Chelsea spread: City -1.5 (+125)

Man City vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Chelsea money line: City -220, Chelsea +550, Draw +330

MC: The Citizens have conceded more than one goal once in their past 15 games

CHE: The Blues have scored two or more goals in seven of their past 11 matches

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens are stacked with talent, and they should tap into that depth for this match, especially with superstar Erling Haaland coming back from an ankle injury. He came off the bench to score on a penalty that secured a 2-1 victory against Fulham on Saturday, his 23rd goal in 17 matches in all competitions. Julian Alvarez scored the opening goal against the Cottagers, giving him six goals in 18 games, with just seven starts. He is expected to lead the way Wednesday, with support from the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Foden has seven goals and five assists, while Mahrez has three goals. They face a Chelsea squad that is winless in its past four league matches and just yielded four goals in a loss to Brighton before falling to Arsenal. Man City have scored 39 league goals to just 17 for the Blues, and they also have conceded four fewer. They have won 15 consecutive matches at Etihad Stadium, outscoring their opponents 60-18 over that span.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues got off to a strong start under Potter before a recent downturn, and they played well in the Champions League. They were unbeaten in their first nine matches under the manager (6-3-0), winning five straight at one point, and scoring 16 goals while conceding four. They rebounded from the 4-1 loss to Brighton by beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in the UCL before Sunday's loss to the Gunners.

They are still playing solid defense, allowing 16 goals in their 13 EPL matches. They have conceded more than one goal just four times in 19 matches overall. City lead the Premier League in possession, but Chelsea are third, so it should be a pretty even match. Both teams are likely to make significant changes, and if Haaland remains on the bench to get more rest, that will certainly be good news for Chelsea. USMNT star Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher, who both have one goal in limited starts, could play bigger roles Wednesday.

