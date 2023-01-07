Manchester City and Chelsea square off for the second time in four days when they meet in a 2022-23 FA Cup match at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City have won four straight meetings with their fellow English Premier League powerhouse, including a 1-0 triumph Thursday at Stamford Bridge. That victory solidified the Citizens' hold on second in the Premier League table. The Blues finished third last season and reached the FA Cup final but are mired in 10th place in the standings. They lost to Liverpool on penalties in last year's final, the third straight year they were runners-up. They have won the cup eight times, while City have six FA Cup titles, the most recent in 2018-19.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists City as -295 favorites (risk $295 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds. The Blues are +750 underdogs, a draw is priced at +375 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Chelsea spread: City -1.5 (+105)

Man City vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Chelsea money line: Man City -295, Chelsea +750, Draw +375

Man City: Julian Alvarez has seven goals despite starting eight of his 21 games.

has seven goals despite starting eight of his 21 games. Chelsea: They have allowed more than one goal twice in their past 20 matches.

Why You Should Back Man City

The Citizens have superior depth, and that makes a huge difference in cup matches. And now the Blues are likely to be without Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who were all injured Thursday. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez hooked up for the winning goal just a few minutes after coming off the bench at Stamford Bridge. Mahrez scored his sixth goal in all competitions, and both players could be in the starting 11 on Sunday. World Cup star Julian Alvarez, who has seven goals, also could be in line to play a major role.

The Blues have failed to score in their past four matches against City. While the hosts might be more focused on league play, they are tough to beat at home. They are 7-1-1 in EPL games at the Etihad, with a 30-10 advantage in goals. Four of Chelsea's league losses have come on the road, and they are minus-4 in goal differential away from Stamford Bridge. City eliminated Chelsea from the League Cup with a 2-0 victory in November. Mahrez and Alvarez both scored in that match as City put nine of their 18 shots on target and held the ball for 55% of the game.

Why You Should Back Chelsea

The Blues have advanced from 24 straight FA Cup third-round matches, tied with Manchester United for the longest such run. They have made the final five times in the past six years and have beaten City in the past two FA Cup meetings. Chelsea should be the more motivated team, as this is their only hope at any glory this season. City will be looking to keep key players healthy for a legitimate run at a third straight league title. The Blues had their chances in Thursday's match and caused a lot of problems for City through the middle but couldn't finish.

Kai Havertz, who has five goals in all competitions, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has three, are likely to spearhead the attack. They have the speed to cause problems, and with City still missing defenders Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, the back line is vulnerable. The Blues have veterans on defense, including Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is third in the Premier League with an 81.1 save percentage. Chelsea average almost 60% possession in their league matches, so they won't allow City to dominate the ball.

