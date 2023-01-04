It will be a fight between struggling English Premier League powerhouses on Thursday when reigning league champions Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the teams in the next four days, as the Blues visit Etihad Stadium on Sunday for an FA Cup match. Manchester City (11-3-2) are second in the Premier League table but enter Thursday's match eight points behind Arsenal. They are 1-1-1 in their past three league games, including a 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday. The Blues (7-4-5) have lost three of their last five EPL matches and are in 10th place after finishing third last season. They drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. City are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) and the Blues are +410 underdogs in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Man City spread: City -0.5 (-165)

Chelsea vs. Man City over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Man City money line: Chelsea +410, City -155, Draw +285

CHL: The Blues have failed to score in three of their past seven EPL matches

MCY: City have allowed a goal in six of their past seven league games

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens remain one of the league's best on both ends, and striker Erling Haaland is taking the Premier League by storm. The 22-year-old has 21 goals in his first 15 matches and could threaten the record of 34 in a 38-game season. He scored the lone goal against Everton to give City a league-high 44 for the season. They have conceded just 16, third-fewest in the league. City have some injury issues in the back, but all their attackers are healthy. They have plenty, with Phil Foden (seven goals, four assists) and Bernardo Silva (two, five) among them.

City lead the EPL in possession (66.8%) by a wide margin and have the second-most shots (286) and shots on target (96). Chelsea have the fifth-fewest shots (176) and have put 59 on frame (15th). Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leads the league with nine assists and is also first in passes into the penalty area (55) and shot-creating actions (101). The Citizens have scored in all but one league match and have scored two or more goals in 11 of their 17 games.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are struggling under new manager Graham Potter, but they certainly have the talent to compete once he finds the right formula. They beat City 1-0 in the final to win the Champions League just 16 months ago. Raheem Sterling (four goals), Kai Havertz (four) and Mason Mount (three) are all top-tier players who can finish chances. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has 219 goals in 418 career league matches and is due to break through for a second goal since joining Chelsea.

Chelsea's only loss at Stamford Bridge this season came against league leaders Arsenal, and they have allowed just six goals in eight matches in London. They won't let Manchester City take over the match, as City lead the league in possession, but Chelsea are third (59.8%).

