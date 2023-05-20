Manchester City can clinch a third straight English Premier League title with a victory on Sunday against Chelsea at Etihad Stadium. They are on track for a treble this season, and a fourth victory against the Blues will seal the first trophy. The Citizens (27-4-4) have a four-point lead over Arsenal in the Premier League table, and they have played one fewer game. Most of the league has two games left. City sealed a spot in the Champions League final on June 10 by beating Real Madrid on Wednesday. A week before that final, they will play for the FA Cup title in a Manchester derby against United. Meanwhile, Chelsea (11-10-4) are trying to close out their dreadful season on a high note and would love to spoil City's party. They have one victory and one draw in their past eight matches and sit 11th in the Premier League table.

Kickoff in Manchester, England is set for 11 a.m. ET. City are -430 favorites (risk $430 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds, with Chelsea +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before you lock in any Chelsea vs. Manchester City picks or English Premier League bets, make sure you check out the EPL predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 43-22-3 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine since the World Cup, returning more than 22 units for his followers. Eimer is 126-98-6 (+32.45) on all soccer article picks since the World Cup. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Man City vs. Chelsea matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Chelsea spread: City -1.5 (-140)

Man City vs. Chelsea over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Chelsea money line: City -430, Chelsea +1000, Draw +525

MCY: They have scored at least twice in 11 straight home games

CHL: They have gone eight games without posting a clean sheet

Man City vs. Chelsea picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens totally dominated Real Madrid in Wednesday's matchup, and their confidence is soaring. That 4-0 humbling of the reigning European champs was at Etihad Stadium, and City have been excellent on their turf. They are 27-1-1 at home in all competitions, scoring 98 goals while conceding just 21. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have been leading a City attack that has racked up 92 goals in the 35 league matches, but the team's depth is what sets it apart. Eight players have scored at least four goals this season, led by Haaland, who has an EPL-record 36.

De Bruyne leads the league in assists (16) and goal-creating actions (31). Rodri also plays a key role in getting the ball to the scorers, leading the EPL in progressive passes (257) and adding six assists. Chelsea have allowed 14 goals over their past seven in all competitions, so City should pick them apart. The Citizens have won five straight meetings, holding Chelsea without a goal in every one. Man City's Ederson and Newcastle's Nick Pope are the only goalkeepers in the league allowing less than one goal per game, with both at 0.91. City have allowed just 72 shots on target all season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are playing for pride and will be motivated to spring the upset. They also will be much more rested, as City have played six more games in 2023. Chelsea's season has been a mess, but most of the talent that helped them finish third last year remains. They also reached this year's Champions League quarterfinals. Raheem Sterling broke out last Saturday, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest. He has six goals this season and is looking to succeed in the stadium where he played the past seven seasons. Sterling scored 91 goals in his time with the Citizens.

Chelsea have scored six goals in their past three games after failing to score in six of their previous seven. They have been struggling on the back end lately, but they still have the third-best defense in the league in terms of goals conceded. They have allowed 41, tied with Manchester United and behind only Newcastle and City, and 23 have come on the road. They allowed three shots on target in the most recent league meeting, a 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz leads the team with seven goals, and Joao Felix has three goals in 14 matches since coming over from Atletico Madrid. See which team to pick here.

How to make EPL and Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Chelsea vs. Manchester City match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has two other confident best bets, including one at plus-money. He's only sharing his picks and Premier League analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League match, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Chelsea vs. Manchester City match, all from the soccer expert who is up almost $3,400 on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.