Manchester City welcome Chelsea to Etihad Stadium on Saturday for their Premier League clash and a UEFA Champions League final preview. Both teams advanced from the semifinals with well-deserved victories as City beat PSG and Chelsea knocked out Real Madrid. City can win the league this weekend with three points while the Blues are hoping to maintain a stronghold on a top-four spot, especially with Leicester City struggling as of late.

Want more from the beautiful game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 8 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Man City -111; Draw +240; Chelsea +330 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: This seems like the perfect match for some minds games. Maybe Pep Guardiola brings out a team in a slightly different formation to make Thomas Tuchel think a bit. Maybe he goes with a true striker to try and alter preparation for the final. Expect some sort of wrinkle here from the Spanish boss as he looks to get the mental advantage ahead of the final.

Chelsea: While Guardiola probably has something up his sleeve, Tuchel could as well. But after playing them in the FA Cup semifinals, this may just be another opportunity to focus on defense first, sit compact and see if they can once again hold their attack at bay. The Blues will likely approach this game more similarly to the final than City, and that's OK. But don't expect him to tip his hand much at all.

Prediction

The teams play a tight, physical match where the goalkeepers come up big with each team snagging a point. Pick: Manchester City 1, Chelsea 1