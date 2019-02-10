Manchester City vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, time, odds

Manchester City was back in first place in the Premier League after being Everton on Wednesday, but if the club wants to get back there (Liverpool went three points ahead with its 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday), it will have to pass a tough test on Sunday. City hosts Chelsea in the game of the week.

City is 20-2-4 with 62 points, while Chelsea is 15-5-5 with 50 points and finds itself one point behind Manchester United for that final Champions League qualification spot after United beat Fulham on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: City vs. Chelsea

Date : Sunday, Feb. 10



: Sunday, Feb. 10 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium



: Etihad Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +560 / Man. City -196 / Draw +290

Storylines

City: City has managed to but back-to-back Premier League wins together to apply pressure to Liverpool. The defensive issues seem to have been worked out and the attack is gelling once again. Getting Kevin de Bruyne back healthy has been key for a team that many now consider the favorite to win the league due to the form over the last two games and Liverpool's failure to earn points it was expected to.

Chelsea: So is this Chelsea more like the team we saw lose 4-0 to Bournemouth, the one that beat Huddersfield 5-0 or somewhere in between? We'll find out on Sunday with this contest. Remember, the Blues beat City back in December to end their undefeated start. With the addition of Gonzalo Higuain, the Blues are more dynamic but need to find some consistency to keep Manchester United in the rearview mirror.

City vs. Chelsea prediction

City takes care of Chelsea by the hour mark with three goals and goes back in first place with another fine victory.

Pick: City (-196)