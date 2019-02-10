Manchester City vs. Chelsea score: Live updates, Premier League highlights, stats, full coverage
City looks to move back into first place with three points
A big-time Premier League battle finishes off the weekend as second-place Manchester City hosts fifth-place Chelsea on the 26th matchday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free). There's plenty on the line for both teams, with City looking to earn three points and move back into first place over Liverpool on goal differential with one more match played. Meanwhile, the Blues went from fourth to fifth on Saturday following Manchester United's victory over Fulham. The Red Devils lead Chelsea by a point for that final Champions League qualification spot, but a draw here will get Maurizio Sarri's team back into the top four.
City enters with a record of 20-2-4 while Chelsea is 15-5-5.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
