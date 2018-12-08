Manchester City vs. Chelsea score, takeaways: Liverpool now in first, City no longer undefeated

It's finally happened. Manchester City lost its first Premier League match of the season on Saturday, falling 2-0 against an inspired Chelsea team at Stamford Bridge. N'Golo Kante scored the winner, and David Luiz put it away late in the second half, as Pep Guardiola's team produced just four chances on goal. The result blows open the title race and and means plenty for both of these teams.

Here are three takeaways on the Chelsea victory:

Chelsea won, but so did Liverpool

This win puts Liverpool in first place with 42 points, one ahead of City. It's a massive boost to the Reds' title chances, though it is still incredibly early as we're still in the first half of the season. Liverpool is the only remaining undefeated team in the league and took home three points on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth, as Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick. Don't look now, Liverpool fans, but this could be the year the team wins its first Premier League crown.

It was just one of those days for City

Each team has down days, and going to Chelsea isn't easy. So this result doesn't mean that this team can't do it. City has dominated big-name teams and was always bound to slip up, but it seems like a matter of time before they are back in first. The midfield struggled with Kante's physical play in the middle, and though the build-up was there, the chances on frame weren't. Time to turn the page, that's all.

Chelsea deserved it

Kante was great, Eden Hazard is in a scoring drought but he was fantastic in the final third, and the team was efficient. City had 14 total shots to Chelsea's eight, but the Blues put five of them on frame and could have scored more than two. It was a dominant display by the Blues, but it doesn't quite make them title contenders yet. Chelsea is up to third but currently sits eight points back of Liverpool.

There's still a long way to go, but this result gives hope to Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in the title race.

City and Chelsea will play midweek in European competition before returning to Premier League play next weekend. Those league matches can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).