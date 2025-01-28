untitled-design-2025-01-28t093342-450.png
Manchester City risk a premature exit from the UEFA Champions League at home to Club Brugge on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's men welcome their Belgian visitors to Etihad Stadium this midweek, having gotten over their main blip although it is too late to save their English Premier League title chances. A 3-1 home win over Chelsea followed the 4-2 loss away at Paris Saint-Germain while Brugge drew 1-1 with Kortrijk which extended a 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions. The Belgians are close to leaders Genk domestically, but have also been problematic for Juventus, Aston Villa, Celtic and Sporting CP so far in the UCL. They last went unbeaten across five continental games back in 1976-77, but City thumped them 5-1 and 4-1 during the 2021-22 group phase.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Etihad Stadium - Manchester, England
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: City -600; Draw +650; Brugge +1400

League phase so far

City are outside the top 24 after falling apart in Paris to go from 2-0 up to 4-2 down while Brugge are currently in a playoff place. Guardiola's men advance if they win but go out if they draw or lose but Nicky Hayen's side have been difficult to beat. City are just outside the unseeded playoff places and trail Brugge by three points but the only way they could go out despite winning is if Dinamo Zagreb thrash Milan by 11 goals or more. The Citizens have not lost across 90 minutes in any of their last 33 UCL home games and Brugge will be looking to replicate their meanness from the Juventus draw given that the Italians already beat City this league phase.

Team news

City: Oscar Bobb, Rodri and Ruben Dias are injured while Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku are doubtful. Abdukodir Khusanov debuted over the weekend and John Stones should step in here. Omar Marmoush also debuted which has Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho competing to be recalled having started in Paris.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland.

Brugge: Captain Hans Vanaken is a doubt and not certain to recover in time for this one. Maxim De Cuyper should come back in while Christos Tzolis is a presence on the left and Simon Mignolet a familiar face to EPL fans in goal.

Possible Brugge XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper; Jashari, Onyedika; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson.

Prediction

This one is straightforward enough for City who should be able to seize the chance to atone for their Paris nightmare and win it by a goal or two to reach the playoffs. Pick: City 2, Brugge 0.

Standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200