Who's Playing
Crvena Zvezda @ Manchester City
Current Records: Crvena Zvezda 0-0-0, Manchester City 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
What to Know
Manchester City will kick off their Champions League run against Crvena Zvezda at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Etihad Stadium. The timing seems to be in Manchester City's favor as the team sits on 16 straight wins at home while Crvena Zvezda have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.
Manchester City is the reigning Champions League champion after winning last year's final 1-0 against Inter. Crvena Zvezda was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further.
The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.
Odds
Manchester City is a huge favorite against Crvena Zvezda, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -1644 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.