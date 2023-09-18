Who's Playing

Crvena Zvezda @ Manchester City

Current Records: Crvena Zvezda 0-0-0, Manchester City 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Manchester City will kick off their Champions League run against Crvena Zvezda at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Etihad Stadium. The timing seems to be in Manchester City's favor as the team sits on 16 straight wins at home while Crvena Zvezda have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Manchester City is the reigning Champions League champion after winning last year's final 1-0 against Inter. Crvena Zvezda was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further.

The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Crvena Zvezda, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -1644 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.