The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Manchester City

Current Records: Crystal Palace 1-1-1; Manchester City 2-0-1

What to Know

Manchester City and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this match could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

On Sunday, Man City and Newcastle United tied 3-3, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on Saturday, but Crystal Palace stepped up in the second half for a 3-1 victory.

After their draw, Man City will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Live stream/TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -550; Draw +625; Crystal Palace +1500

Series History

Manchester City have won seven out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.