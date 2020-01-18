Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Manchester City

Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-7-8; Manchester City 15-5-2

What to Know

Crystal Palace will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Crystal Palace has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Man City should be prepared for a fight.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Crystal Palace will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

Etihad Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won five out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.