Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace @ Manchester City
Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-7-8; Manchester City 15-5-2
What to Know
Crystal Palace will head off to play at Etihad Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Manchester City after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Crystal Palace has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Man City should be prepared for a fight.
Crystal Palace and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Crystal Palace will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won five out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 14, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 22, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Dec 31, 2017 - Manchester City 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Sep 23, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- May 06, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
