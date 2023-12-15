Manchester City look to remain unbeaten at home this season when they host Crystal Palace in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Manchester City (10-3-3) won their first five home contests before settling for draws in their last two. The Citizens, who are four points behind league-leading Liverpool, posted a 2-1 road victory against Luton Town in their last outing. Crystal Palace (4-4-8) saw their winless streak reach five games with last week's 2-1 setback against Liverpool.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Citizens are -600 favorites (risk $600 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace odds, while the Eagles are +1600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Man City are -1.5 (-180) in handicap betting. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+2.75 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+2.42) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. Crystal Palace from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace money line: Citizens -600, Eagles +1600, Draw +600

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace spread: Citizens -1.5 (-180)

MC: The Citizens have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions

CP: The Eagles have netted a total of three tallies over their last four contests

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens likely will be without star striker Erling Haaland, who leads the Premier League with 14 goals but missed the game against Luton Town with a foot injury. They also figure to be missing winger Jeremy Doku, who is one of the league's top setup men with five assists but sat out the last two EPL matches, and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), who hasn't played since the season opener. They do have other scoring sources such as forward Julian Alvarez, midfielder Phil Foden and winger Bernardo Silva, who are tied for second in the team with four goals apiece.

The 29-year-old Silva forged the three-way tie and matched his goal total from last season by converting against Luton Town. One of his tallies in 2022-23 came in Manchester City's 4-2 home victory versus Crystal Palace. The 23-year-old Alvarez has gone seven league games without a tally but pulled even with Doku for first on the club by notching his fifth assist of the season last time out. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles are dealing with a plethora of injuries of their own and also won't have winger Jordan Ayew, who will serve a suspension for receiving a red card last weekend. Only last-place Sheffield United (12) have recorded fewer goals in the EPL this season than Crystal Palace (15), who will be without many of their top offensive threats. They'll be hoping French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta continues to produce after netting his first tally of the campaign last time out.

Crystal Palace has recorded two Premier League victories at Manchester City since Pep Guardiola became manager of the Citizens in 2016, with only Manchester United (three) registering more in that span. The Eagles also had some success offensively in their last two visits, posting a 2-0 victory in 2021-22 and scoring the first two goals in their 4-2 loss last season. Danish defender Joachim Andersen netted his lone tally of 2022-23 in that contest and already has converted twice this campaign. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace picks

Green has broken down Saturday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, and is offering a full breakdown of this EPL match. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Man City vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.