Manchester City will try to cut into Arsenal's lead atop the Premier League table when the club hits the road to face Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park in London. Manchester City enter the weekend in second place in the EPL standings with 58 points. They are five points behind Arsenal, which play at Fulham on Sunday. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace enter Saturday's showdown in 12th place with 27 points. The Eagles are just five points above the relegation zone.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -290 favorite (risk $290 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace odds, with Palace the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 62-41-2.

Man City vs. Crystal Palace spread: Man City -1.5 (-105), Crystal Palace +1.5 (-125)

Man City vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Crystal Palace money line: Man City -290, Crystal Palace +750, Draw +400

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the Premier League in goals (27)

leads the Premier League in goals (27) CRY: Wilfried Zaha leads Crystal Palace in goals (six)

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have dominated the recent series against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. In the last seven EPL matchups between the teams in London, Man City have five wins and two draws. City have outscored Palace, 10-2, across those seven matches.

In addition, Erling Haaland dominated Crystal Palace the last time these teams met. On Aug. 27 in Manchester, Haaland scored a hat trick in a 4-2 Manchester City victory. With another hat trick on Saturday, he would become just the second player to score two hat tricks against the same opponent in a single EPL season.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have one of the league's best forwards outside the 'big six' teams in Wilfried Zaha. The 30-year-old from Ivory Coast has scored 67 goals in 284 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in his career. This season he has scored six times, with two assists, in 20 EPL games.

In addition, Palace have been formidable in primetime home matches recently. Since Patrick Vieira took over as manager in July 2021, Palace have played 13 fixtures at home in games kicking off at 5.30 p.m. local time or later and have lost just three times. That includes a 0-0 draw against Manchester City last season.

