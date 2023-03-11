Manchester City will try to extend their mastery over Crystal Palace in London when the teams collide in a Premier League match on Saturday at Selhurst Park. In the last seven EPL matchups between the teams at Selhurst Park, City have five wins and two draws and have outscored Palace, 10-2, across those seven matches. They have not lost to Palace in London in a league match since April 2015. Meanwhile Palace are looking to stay clear of the relegation zone. The club entered Matchweek 27 in 12th place, with 27 points.

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -285 favorites (risk $285 to win $100) in the latest Man City vs. Crystal Palace odds, with Crystal Palace the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Man City vs. Crystal Palace spread: Man City -1.5 (-105), Crystal Palace +1.5 (-125)

Man City vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Man City vs. Crystal Palace money line: Man City -285, Crystal Palace +750, Draw +390

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the Premier League in goals (27)

leads the Premier League in goals (27) CRY: Wilfried Zaha leads Crystal Palace in goals (six)

Why you should back Manchester City

City have one of the best goal scorers in the world in Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old striker from Norway leads the league in goals, with 27, nine more than his closest pursuer. The last time these teams met, Haaland recorded a hat trick in a 4-2 City victory.

In addition, City face a Palace side that has struggled since in 2023. Since the calendar turned, Palace are winless in 10 matches across all competitions and have been outscored 13-5. Over the last five home league matches, Crystal Palace have scored just twice and have been clean-sheeted three times.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have one of the league's best forwards outside the 'big six' teams in Wilfried Zaha. The 30-year-old from Ivory Coast has scored 67 goals in 284 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in his career. This season he has scored six times, with two assists, in 20 EPL games.

In addition, Palace have been formidable in primetime home matches recently. Since Patrick Vieira took over as manager in July 2021, Palace have played 13 fixtures at home in games kicking off at 5.30 p.m. local time or later and have lost just three times. That includes a 0-0 draw against Manchester City last season.

