Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City has a chance to jump Liverpool ahead of the Reds' match with Chelsea
Manchester City returns to the pitch in Premier League action on Sunday when the club goes to Crystal Palace in search of a return to first place. City is 26-2-4 with 80 points and enters the day in second, but a win would move the team ahead of Liverpool, with the Reds having the chance to stay in first when they play Chelsea later in the day. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace is all but safe in 12th place with a record of 11-6-16 and 39 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. City vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Sunday, April 14
- Time: 9:05 a.m. ET
- Location: Selhurst Park
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -305 / Palace +942 / Draw +465
Storylines
Man. City: Sergio Aguero returned to the field on Tuesday in the Champions League, but it remains to be seen if he'll be rested here with the return leg against Tottenham next week. This is when things get tricky for those clubs still in European competition as they try to balance the fitness of their team around a bunch of crucial games. Don't be shocked if Aguero is rested here.
Crystal Palace: Palace probably can't finish any higher than 11th in the league, but they are comfortable at the moment having won three of their last five. This result won't matter all that much, but one more win would 100 percent cement their spot in the Premier League next season.
Man. City vs. Crystal Palace prediction
City plays some reserves but still gets the win with Gabriel Jesus coming up with two goals.
Pick: Man. City (-305)
