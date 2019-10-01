Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time

Who's Playing

Manchester City (home) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (away)

What to Know

Manchester City started their group stage action off right against Shakhtar Donetsk two weeks ago. Man City didn't even let Shakhtar Donetsk onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory. City will have a six-point leg up on Shakhtar Donetsk if they win again.

The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Etihad Stadium, with the winner earning three points. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch