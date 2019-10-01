Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Champions League start time
How to watch Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (away)
What to Know
Manchester City started their group stage action off right against Shakhtar Donetsk two weeks ago. Man City didn't even let Shakhtar Donetsk onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory. City will have a six-point leg up on Shakhtar Donetsk if they win again.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, October 1st at Etihad Stadium, with the winner earning three points. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich preview
Here's what to know about Tuesday's big game in London
-
United struggles in draw to Arsenal
The Red Devils are off to the worst start to the Premier League season in 30 years
-
Carlos Vela on verge of MLS history
The Los Angeles FC man is in the best goal-scoring form of his career
-
PL Stock Watch: Pulisic stuck on bench
Pulisic hasn't played in the league in September
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Liverpool didn't play all that well but got the three points
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time