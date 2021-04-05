Paramount+Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund meet at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday with Pep Guardiola's men heavy favorites to progress. The Germans are struggling in the Bundesliga while City are running away with the Premier League and UCL qualification is far from guaranteed for Edin Terzic's side. Making matters harder for Dortmund is the fact that star man Erling Haaland is suffering from an uncharacteristic dry spell of late and is now without a goal in four games. Can BVB get the Norwegian firing again and put in a strong performance to keep this alive for leg two?

Manchester City vs. Dortmund and every Champions League match is streaming on Paramount+.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 6

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Odds: City -300; Draw +400; BVB +850 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man City: On a run of five consecutive victories since they lost to bitter rivals United, the Cityzens have disposed of Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League and opened up a provisional 14-point advantage in the Premier League. Guardiola's men are overwhelming favorites to advance to the semifinals but have had setbacks in the past when in a similarly favorable scenario. The winner will face defending champions Bayern Munich or last season's runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and that should, logically, be City.

Dortmund: The Germans have won just one of their last five and are seven points off the top four in the Bundesliga after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend. With Haaland off the boil and UCL qualification hopes fading fast, Terzic and his players have no choice but to throw everything at City. BVB did unexpectedly hit form away at Sevilla earlier in the year and are capable of hurting even the best sides on the continent. However, this feels like a tall order on paper.

Prediction

City to win but Dortmund to give it everything they have to keep it alive ahead of the return leg. Pick: City 2-1 Dortmund.