Manchester City are close to punching their ticket to the next round of the 2022 UEFA Champions League, but they must travel to face off against Borussia Dortmund Tuesday on Paramount+. Pep Guradiola's men have captured 10 points through their first four Champions League matches only need a draw to secure they will advance to the knockout round. But it will be no easy task against BVB, who sit in second place in Group G with seven points and stand unbeaten over their last six matches. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. Manchester City odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Manchester City as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund as the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for goals is set at 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Dortmund

Manchester City vs. Dortmund date: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Manchester City vs. Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Dortmund live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Dortmund

For Dortmund vs. Manchester City, Green is picking Man City with an Asian handicap for a +105 payout.

For Dortmund vs. Manchester City, Green is picking Man City with an Asian handicap for a +105 payout. The expert notes that both teams are tough and that some young stars on the German side are going to make Man City's job difficult on the road. However, the English side has the psycological advantage after winning the first meetup between the clubs 2-1, and is expected to field a very strong lineup with their next game not until the following weekend.



"Dortmund are second in the group, with seven points, and it was very competitive when the teams met at the Etihad, but -- if Guardiola fields a strong team -- City's superior quality and experience should ultimately shine through," Green told SportsLine.

