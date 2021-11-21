The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Everton 4-4-3; Manchester City 7-2-2

What to Know

Everton's and Manchester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 12. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Everton hasn't won a contest against Man City since Jan. 15 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Last week, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against Manchester United two weeks ago, but Man United never followed suit. Man City beat the Red Devils 2-0. The Manchester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

After their draw, Everton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Everton When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Manchester City -550, Draw +625, Everton +1500

Series History

Manchester City have won seven out of their last ten games against Everton.