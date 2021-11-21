The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Everton 4-4-3; Manchester City 7-2-2
What to Know
Everton's and Manchester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 12. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Everton hasn't won a contest against Man City since Jan. 15 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Last week, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Man City got themselves on the board against Manchester United two weeks ago, but Man United never followed suit. Man City beat the Red Devils 2-0. The Manchester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
After their draw, Everton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Everton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Manchester City -550, Draw +625, Everton +1500
Series History
Manchester City have won seven out of their last ten games against Everton.
- May 23, 2021 - Manchester City 5 vs. Everton 0
- Feb 17, 2021 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 01, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 28, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Feb 06, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 15, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 21, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Jan 15, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Manchester City 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - Everton 1 vs. Manchester City 1