Manchester City host Everton on New Year's Eve needing a win to put the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal before the Gunners' away clash with Brighton and Hove Albion. The defending champions have won their two games since returning to domestic action after the FIFA World Cup and will want to close out the year in strong form. Meanwhile, the Toffees are struggling to keep their heads above water at the wrong end of the table. Erling Haaland has three goals from his past two games and will be keen to carry that hot streak into 2023.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 31 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: City -900; Draw: +750; Everton +2200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

City: Pep Guardiola will be without Ruben Dias who is still out with a thigh issue while Julian Alvarez is not expected back after the World Cup win with Argentina until early January. Apart from those two, City are more or less full strength and a motivated Haaland will be a nightmare for any opponent not least one looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Everton: Losing 2-1 to a late Wolverhampton Wanderers winner was not an ideal return to action after the World Cup so Frank Lampard's men are looking down the barrel at a tough end to 2022 with a trip to face City about as difficult as it gets. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nearing a return to action while Andros Townsend and James Garner were unavailable against Wolves. Yerry Mina made the most of the opportunity afforded to him by Conor Coady's ineligibility, but he should return for this one.

Prediction

City have hit the ground running since returning to action after the World Cup and Everton should not cause them many issues here. Pick: City 2, Everton 0.