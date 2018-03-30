Manchester City vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

City is comfortable in first and Everton is pretty safe from the drop zone

Manchester City hits the road west to take on Everton on Saturday in Premier League play. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC and NBC Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What to know

City is cruising towards the league title and should be able to clinch it in about a month, holding a 16-point lead over Manchester United. Everton is in ninth with 40 points and just looking to finish as high as it can.

Prediction

A match that appears even in the first hour is put away in the final third of the match thanks to City's superior attacking skill. City 3, Everton 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division.

