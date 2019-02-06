Manchester City vs. Everton odds, betting lines: Premier League picks, insider predictions for Sergio Aguero vs. Raheem Sterling

Manchester City looks to keep its title hopes alive when it visits Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET. The Cityzens sit just three points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table entering Wednesday's match. Man City is the favorite at -324 on the money line (risk $324 to win $100), while the Over-Under is set at three goals in the latest Everton vs. Manchester City odds. Before you make any Everton vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see the Premier League predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model is off to a hot start again this season. It made some huge calls on Matchday 25, which included profitable draws between Brighton and Watford (+231), Burnley and Southampton (+243), as well as Manchester City's (-316) victory over Arsenal, Chelsea (-538) over Huddersfield and Tottenham (-240) over Newcastle. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the Soccerbot has set its sights on Wednesday's Premier League fixture between Man City and Everton, and its Premier League picks are in. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the Over, but its much stronger play is on the money line. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Manchester City boasts one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the Premier League. In fact, the Cityzens have found the net in 23 of their 25 games this season. City's attack is led by Sergio Aguero, who is coming off a sensational performance against Arsenal that saw him score a hat trick in 61 minutes.

Plus, Manchester City has only lost one of its past 11 Premier League fixtures against Everton, a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in 2017.

But just because Manchester City has been red-hot against Everton doesn't mean it can beat The Toffees on Wednesday.

Manchester City's back line has been shaky this season, having kept just one clean sheet in its past six Premier League away fixtures. And Everton's potent attack, which has scored at least one goal in its past six games, will look to exploit a Manchester City team that has lost three of its past five away Premier League matches.

Who wins Manchester City vs. Everton on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.