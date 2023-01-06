A spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup will be on the line when two English Premier League teams – Manchester United and Everton – collide in a third round match on Friday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have won the FA Cup, which is the oldest national football competition in the world, 12 times, second only to Arsenal (14). However, Manchester United have not won the competition since 2016. Meanwhile, the Toffees have won the FA Cup five times, which is tied for 10th most. Everton's last win came in 1995.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are listed as -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Everton are +800 underdogs. A draw is +370, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Everton vs. Manchester United picks or FA Cup predictions, you need to see what renowned SportsLine soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Last year he went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Manchester United vs. Everton match and has come up with a confident pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see his Everton vs. Manchester United FA Cup pick. Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Manchester United:

Man Utd vs. Everton spread: Manchester United -1.5 (+100)

Man Utd vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Man Utd vs. Everton money line: Manchester United -300; Everton +800; Draw +370

MANU: Christian Eriksen is tied for second in the Premier League in assists (six)

is tied for second in the Premier League in assists (six) EVE: Jordan Pickford ranks second in the EPL in saves (68)

ranks second in the EPL in saves (68) Man Utd vs. Everton picks: See picks here



Why Manchester United will win

Manager Erik ten Hag's men are on a roll. The Red Devils are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, having outscored opponents 15-3 during that stretch, and they've only tasted defeat once in their last 16 matches. They have four consecutive clean sheets.

In addition, Manchester United face an Everton team that may not emphasize winning Friday's match. The Toffees are in danger of being relegated, sitting in 18th in the 20-team EPL table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton. With a massively important match against Southampton set for next week, Everton could very well sit or limit the playing time of key players in this FA Cup match.

Why Everton will win

The Toffees have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Jordan Pickford. The 28-year-old ranks second in the EPL in saves (68) and punches (11). In the recent World Cup, he started in goal for England and finished the tournament tied for the lead in clean sheets (three).

In addition, Everton have a versatile midfielder in Alex Iwobi. The 26-year-old Iwobi is tied for fourth in the EPL in assists with five. That is the most he's had in a season since 2017-18 when he played for Arsenal and had five assists in 22 games.

How to make Everton vs. Manchester United picks

Eimer has analyzed Manchester United vs. Everton and is leaning Over on the goal total. But he has identified another confident pick for Everton vs. Manchester United. He has identified several factors why this wager will cash. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who will win Manchester United vs. Everton? And which side is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Jon Eimer's predictions for the FA Cup match, all from the soccer expert who has been on a roll, and find out.