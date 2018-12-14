Manchester City vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City is coming off its first Premier League loss of the season
After suffering its first Premier League loss of the season and falling out of first place, Manchester City looks to get back on track on Saturday as the club hosts talented Everton in the day's first game. City is in second place with 41 points, while Everton is in seventh with 24 points. City enters the weekend just one point behind first-place Liverpool.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. City vs. Everton
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 15
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium in Manchester
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -435 / Everton +1150 / Draw +460
Storylines
Manchester City: City is dealing with a ton of injuries, the latest to David Silva and Fernandinho, and though both players are important to the squad, they have the depth to win this in their potential absence. But, it won't come easy. On Tuesday, Guardiola told reporters that he is down to 15 players for this game. Sergio Aguero is still out, as is Kevin de Bruyne.
Everton: James McCarthy has been out since January with his fibula and tibia fracture, but otherwise the team enters the game healthy. Andre Gomes picked up a little knock last time out, but he finished the match against Watford and should be good to go.
Man. City vs. Everton prediction
The injury issues for City are concerning, but at home and with more depth than any team in Europe, the club bounces back with three points.
Pick: Man. City (-435)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano preview
Los Blancos have picked up a bit of steam after a little slump
-
Juventus vs. Torino preview
It's the Turin derby between two of the top six teams
-
Ranking the remaining UCL teams
The draw is on Monday, but we rank the teams that are still alive
-
Liga MX final preview
The final gets underway on Thursday with the first leg and concludes on Sunday
-
UCL winners and losers
Here are three winners and three losers on the day
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played