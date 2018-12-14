Manchester City vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After suffering its first Premier League loss of the season and falling out of first place, Manchester City looks to get back on track on Saturday as the club hosts talented Everton in the day's first game. City is in second place with 41 points, while Everton is in seventh with 24 points. City enters the weekend just one point behind first-place Liverpool.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. City vs. Everton

Date : Saturday, Dec. 15



: Saturday, Dec. 15 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET



: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium in Manchester



: Etihad Stadium in Manchester TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -435 / Everton +1150 / Draw +460

Storylines

Manchester City: City is dealing with a ton of injuries, the latest to David Silva and Fernandinho, and though both players are important to the squad, they have the depth to win this in their potential absence. But, it won't come easy. On Tuesday, Guardiola told reporters that he is down to 15 players for this game. Sergio Aguero is still out, as is Kevin de Bruyne.

Everton: James McCarthy has been out since January with his fibula and tibia fracture, but otherwise the team enters the game healthy. Andre Gomes picked up a little knock last time out, but he finished the match against Watford and should be good to go.

Man. City vs. Everton prediction

The injury issues for City are concerning, but at home and with more depth than any team in Europe, the club bounces back with three points.

Pick: Man. City (-435)