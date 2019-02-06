Manchester City vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV, live stream, watch online

Manchester City has a massive opportunity on Wednesday to really pile the pressure on current Premier League leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's team goes to Goodison Park with a chance to go top of the table with a victory over Everton. Trailing Liverpool by three points but ahead on goal differential, a win would see City regain first place and add even more pressure on the Reds, who have dropped four points in their last two matches.

In the only Premier League matchup of the day, City and Everton were originally set to place on Saturday, Feb. 23. But due to City's participation in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Feb. 24, this match was moved up. Because of that, City will have played one more match than Liverpool until the weekend of Feb. 23, giving the club the chance to potentially move forward with an advantage in the table, having played an extra match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Everton

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 6



: Wednesday, Feb. 6 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Goodison Park



: Goodison Park TV channel : NBCSN and Universo



: NBCSN and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. City -350 / Everton +850 / Draw +350

Storylines

Manchester City: Guardiola's guys bounced back in a big way from that surprising 2-1 loss at Newcastle. The 3-1 win against Arsenal last Sunday has this team back on the right track ahead of a tricky stretch with today's game and a visit from Chelsea on Sunday. But City has cut into Liverpool's lead significantly and now have the chance to take control of the league.

Everton: Inconsistent as can be, Everton hasn't won consecutive league games since it beat Leicester City and Crystal Palace in October, and that was split by the international break. In ninth place, Everton is 9-6-10 and just a point off of eighth place, but the team is also just a point above being in 12th. It's been a roller coaster campaign for this club, with three wins and five losses over the past eight games in all competitions. The Toffees have 36 goals scored in the league, and can you guess how many they've conceded? Yep, 36. They are just stuck mid-table.

Manchester City vs. Everton prediction

City goes on the road and puts together a fantastic attacking display with Sergio Aguero scoring twice.

Pick: Manchester City (-350)