Manchester City vs. Feyenoord live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Citizens are through to the next round but want to win the group

Manchester City is closing in on winning Group F of the Champions League group stage and might pull it off on Tuesday when it faces Feyenoord. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City can't stop scoring, putting a few away in the first half to cruise. Man. City 4, Feyenoord 0. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories