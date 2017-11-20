Manchester City vs. Feyenoord live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Citizens are through to the next round but want to win the group
Manchester City is closing in on winning Group F of the Champions League group stage and might pull it off on Tuesday when it faces Feyenoord.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City can't stop scoring, putting a few away in the first half to cruise. Man. City 4, Feyenoord 0.
