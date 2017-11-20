Manchester City vs. Feyenoord live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Manchester City is closing in on winning Group F of the Champions League group stage and might pull it off on Tuesday when it faces Feyenoord.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Regional Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City can't stop scoring, putting a few away in the first half to cruise. Man. City 4, Feyenoord 0.