Manchester City vs. Feyenoord: Sterling scores lovely late winner as Guardiola's side wins group

They didn't get the amount of goals were are used to, but one was enough

Manchester City's perfect record in the Champions League group stage this season remained intact on Tuesday as Pep Guardiola's side got a late goal from Raheem Sterling to beat Feyenoord 1-0.

City dominated possession at 76 percent and recorded 14 shots but had trouble putting the ball on frame much until Sterling was sent through into the box and finished with a lovely touch. Take a look:

This team is a contender to win it all after clinching Group F. It can get those comfortable wins but has proven to be able to grind out games where it hasn't performed at the highest level. Another three points as this team continues to trend upwards. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

