Manchester City vs. Fulham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Cityzens are the favorites entering this home match
Premier League's fifth matchday produces an intriguing matchup as Fulham visits Manchester City. The hosts are still undefeated in the league while the visitors have shown some improvement early on in the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City at home has more than enough to get a win here. The Cityzens' attack will be too much for the new-look defense of Fulham, and Pep Guardiola's side cruises. City 3, Fulham 0.
