Manchester City look to continue their dominance of Fulham on Saturday when they host the Cottagers in an English Premier League matchup at Etihad Stadium. City (9-2-1) also can't afford a setback as the reigning league champions battle Arsenal for the top spot in the Premier League table. The Citizens enter the weekend two points back in second place. City edged Leicester City 1-0 last Saturday before cruising past Sevilla 3-1 in a Champions League match Wednesday. Fulham (5-4-4) are a surprising seventh in the EPL table and are on a four-game unbeaten run, though they come off a disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton last Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. City are the -850 favorite (risk $850 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Fulham are a +1800 underdog, a draw is priced at +800, and the over/under for total goals is set at 3.5. Before making any Fulham vs. Manchester City picks, you have to see the Premier League predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Now, Sutton has broken down Manchester City vs. Fulham from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Manchester City:

Man City vs. Fulham spread: City -2.5 (-110)

Man City vs. Fulham over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Fulham money line: City -850, Fulham +1800, Draw +800

MCY: Kevin De Bruyne leads the league in shot-creating actions (71)

leads the league in shot-creating actions (71) FUL: Willian leads the EPL in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (7.08)

Why you should back Manchester City



The Citizens haven't missed a beat after winning their fourth Premier League title in five years. In fact, they added more firepower. Manager Pep Guardiola is hoping superstar striker Erling Haaland is ready to go after missing two games with an ankle issue. He has 22 goals in 17 games in all competitions since coming over from Borussia Dortmund. If he needs more rest, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden can certainly get the job done. De Bruyne scored the winner on a sublime free kick last week and has three goals and a league-high nine assists.

Foden has scored six and set up four for an attack that has piled up 37 goals, seven more than any other team. City have scored 27 at home. Bernardo Silva (two goals, five assists) and Rodri (three assists) should join De Bruyne in picking apart a Fulham back line that has yielded 22 goals, fourth-most in the EPL. City have conceded 11, tied for second-fewest. They have won 14 straight matches at the Etihad, scoring at least three goals in 13, and have not lost in their past 18.

Why you should back Fulham

Despite their ho-hum result last week, the Cottagers are feeling good about themselves as they sit in the top half of the table, above teams like Liverpool and West Ham. In fact, three of their four losses have come to teams in the top four – Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle. They controlled the ball for 59% of the match and outshot the Toffees 24-9 but couldn't break through against red-hot goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Brazilian midfielder Willian has seemingly been in the middle of every opportunity lately, and he created four scoring chances Saturday.

Fulham have scored 22 goals, sixth-most in the league, and Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has nine of those. That is third in the league behind only Haaland and Harry Kane (10). While he won't approach the 43 he scored as Fulham won the Championship last year, he is proving he can perform at the highest level.

