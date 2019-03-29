Manchester City vs. Fulham: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City aims to stay at the top while Fulham looks to stay fight for survival
The Premier League weekend gets underway on Saturday as title contender Manchester City goes to struggling Fulham with a chance to put the pressure on Liverpool. A win for City puts them back into first place and adds even more significance toward the Reds' match at Tottenham, which highlights the weekend slate.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester City vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, March 30
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Craven Cottage
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Manchester City -835 / Fulham +1800 / Draw +800
Storylines
Manchester City: This is a big weekend for City. They've played one less game, but they could finish it in first place. City trails Liverpool by two points, but a win here puts them in first. Add to that the fact that the Reds have to go to Tottenham on Sunday, and there is a possibility City finds itself just where it wants to be when Sunday afternoon comes around.
Fulham: It seems like only a matter of time now. Fulham appears destined for relegation in 19th place, sitting 13 points back of safety with seven games to go. They would likely need to win, say, six of their last seven games to even have a chance of staying up.
Manchester City vs. Fulham prediction
City scores twice in each half and cruises back into first place.
Pick: Manchester City (-835)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Espanyol preview
Saturday is derby day for Lionel Messi and company
-
Man. United vs. Watford preview
The Red Devils have their new full-time manager and hope to keep things rolling
-
Harry Kane wants to be an NFL kicker
That transition might not be as easy as Kane is making it sound
-
Solskjaer named Man U's permanent boss
The club legend has turned thing around quickly at Old Trafford
-
ICC lineup features Madrid derby
Here are all the matches for this's summer's International Champions Cup
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
France is still riding high nearly nine months after winning the World Cup