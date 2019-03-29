Manchester City vs. Fulham: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League weekend gets underway on Saturday as title contender Manchester City goes to struggling Fulham with a chance to put the pressure on Liverpool. A win for City puts them back into first place and adds even more significance toward the Reds' match at Tottenham, which highlights the weekend slate.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Fulham

Date : Saturday, March 30



: Saturday, March 30 Time : 8:30 a.m. ET



: 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage



: Craven Cottage TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -835 / Fulham +1800 / Draw +800

Storylines

Manchester City: This is a big weekend for City. They've played one less game, but they could finish it in first place. City trails Liverpool by two points, but a win here puts them in first. Add to that the fact that the Reds have to go to Tottenham on Sunday, and there is a possibility City finds itself just where it wants to be when Sunday afternoon comes around.

Fulham: It seems like only a matter of time now. Fulham appears destined for relegation in 19th place, sitting 13 points back of safety with seven games to go. They would likely need to win, say, six of their last seven games to even have a chance of staying up.

Manchester City vs. Fulham prediction

City scores twice in each half and cruises back into first place.

Pick: Manchester City (-835)